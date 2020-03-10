Recognising the achievements of QLD’s amazing rural women

RECOGNITION: Loretta Johnson who hails from Injune was the winner of the QRRRWN Woman of the Year for 2019.

RECOGNITION: Loretta Johnson who hails from Injune was the winner of the QRRRWN Woman of the Year for 2019.

HIGHLIGHTING our strong, rural woman has never been more important- and it’s their turn to be recognised.

The Strong Women Leadership Awards recognises the achievements of women in rural, regional and remote areas of Queensland.

Vice president of Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women’s Network (QRRRWN) and board lead of the strong women leadership awards, Davida Melksham said the annual awards program is one of the few opportunities we get to celebrate women.

“I think sometimes women and we are getting better are reluctant to acknowledge the work we do and celebrate it,” Mrs Melksham said.

“In rural and remote Queensland, women are the quiet glue that holds everything together.

“No one ever notices what you are doing until that glue comes unstuck, but why wait for something to come unstuck?

“We find a lot of tremendous people are the ones who report to be ordinary people.”

Mrs Melksham said the seven categories recognise women from all walks of life and really captures the diversity of women in a variety of sectors, including agricultural business and volunteer work.

“We celebrate everything from our young women with a vision to our inspirational women over 65,” she said.

“Because of their generation and their nature. they have gone quietly and consistently about their work in their sections for many years.

“So comparing them with an absolute go getter at the peak of their career, it’s a different kind of comparison to be made.”

Mrs Melksham who is based in Charleville, with the board scattered all over Queensland said she’s been pleased to see an increase in the number of men nominating women in their lives for the awards.

“It’s been the biggest change we’ve noticed over the years and think it’s tremendous all the men wanting to recognise the importance of women in their workplace or other areas,” Mrs Melksham said.

In her third year as part of the board, Mrs Melksham said it’s been wonderful to watch the changes and growth and working alongside some great volunteers.

“Shoutout to Sarah Grayson who went from working as a senior constable at the Charleville police station and was nominated in the professional company and she actually ended up winning that, as well as Woman of the Year.,” she said.

“She came to the conference and was overwhelmed to meet all these amazing women and has been part of the fold ever since.

“I want to get the word out. So tomorrow morning when you make a cup of whatever you drink in the morning, and you’re waiting for that kettle to boil or smoothie to blend, think of two incredible women who you really appreciate in your sector, your community or your life and think of why you they should be nominated,” she said.

Nominations will open next week and close July 17.

The QRRRWN 2020 strong leadership program finalists will be announced at the annual Ekka week High Tea on August 7.