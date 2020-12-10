Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Warning for recall from KMart
Warning for recall from KMart
Smarter Shopping

RECALL: Could your Kmart decorations hurt the country?

Adam Hourigan
10th Dec 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH Christmas approaching, many frugal shoppers will have made their way to their mecca for bargains to decorate the house.

The many Kmarts in the area provide a huge range of decorations at low prices, but they have a warning over one which has been sold in the past month.

Their Half Wicker Wreath with Berries item, which was being sold at stores between September 26 and December 7 is being recalled from shops.

letterspromo
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart
Wicker and berry wreath at Kmart

This follows the discovery that the treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective. This means that it may contain organisms that could affect plants native to the country.

This could potentially pose a risk to the native flora of Australia.

>>> FULL LIST: 40 products that were recalled from shops last month

Customers are advised that they should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund.

For more information, phone Kmart Customer Service on 1800 124 125 or visit www.kmart.com.au

For more information on product recalls visit productsafety.gov.au

More Stories

christmas decorations kmart australia product recall recall
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young people on the EDGE in Chinchilla

        Premium Content Young people on the EDGE in Chinchilla

        News A PROGRAM working with 19 Chinchilla teens, has had great success in encouraging students to take control of their lives and achieved goals.

        Miles man who attacked his pregnant partner in court again

        Premium Content Miles man who attacked his pregnant partner in court again

        News A MILES man grabbed the mother of his children by the throat in a jealous rage...

        Popular Western Downs music festival cancelled

        Premium Content Popular Western Downs music festival cancelled

        Council News COUNCIL has abandoned plans for a music festival, which had proposed headliners...

        SUCCESS: Traditional Owners smash traineeship goals

        Premium Content SUCCESS: Traditional Owners smash traineeship goals

        News A GROUP of trainees have been successful in gaining apprenticeships, and are set...