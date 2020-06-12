Rebel Wilson reveals her incredible weight loss

She dubbed 2020 the Year of Health and the mantra is clearly already paying off for Australian actor Rebel Wilson.

She dubbed 2020 the Year of Health and the mantra is clearly already paying off for Australian actor Rebel Wilson.

Rebel Wilson has shown off the results of her major fitness overhaul after vowing to make 2020 her "Year of Health".

The Australian actress posed in grey activewear and a large straw hat as she enjoyed the sunshine on Sydney Harbour in the new pictures shared on Instagram.

Wilson was pictured out on a walk.

"Australia you cheeky possum!" Wilson, 40, captioned the album.



It comes after the Pitch Perfect star publicly made a New Year's resolution at the start of the year to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new fitness journey.

She wrote on Instagram: "Okay so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health'.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it! Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

In an interview with E! earlier this year, her trainer Jono Castano explained he had created a specific program for Wilson covering six days.

Sydney personal trainer Jono Castano with Rebel Wilson. Source: Instagram

He said he encourages his clients to workout daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".

His personalised program for the star included high-intensity interval training, mobility, weights, resistance, technique and tempo. Wilson has one day off a week to rest her body.

