Rebel dating 29-year-old millionaire

Rebel Wilson and her new boyfriend are red carpet official.

Wilson, 40, proudly showed off her new fella Jacob Busch, 29, at Prince Albert's Planetary Health Gala in Monaco.

Rebel Wilson and Jacob Busch. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for La Fondation Prince Albert II de Monaco

The two were introduced last year but only started dating when Wilson returned to the US after quarantining in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source told People magazine. "He's a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well.

"He is also very health conscious and they've been motivating each other with their health journeys."

Wilson also made their relationship Instagram official this morning when she posted a photo standing alongside Busch and fellow actors Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale in Monaco.

Rebel Wilson shows off new boyfriend on Instagram.

WHO IS JACOB BUSCH

The handsome fella is a member of Anheuser-Busch brewing dynasty and is rumoured to be worth more than $140 million.

Anheuser-Busch manufactures beer brands including Budweiser and Rolling Rock.

Busch was previously in a relationship with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof who is more than 25 years older than him.

Adrienne Maloof and Jacob Busch in 2017. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

REBEL'S MAKEOVER

2020 has been a year of change for Wilson with the Pitch Perfect star dubbing it her "year of health".

The Aussie star has slimmed down thanks to a gruelling exercise regime and has kept fans up to date with her fitness journey on social media.

"I'll be honest with you guys - with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75 kgs and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year," Wilson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post from May. "Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard."

Rebel Wilson is looking stunning.

Rebel working out with Hugh Sheridan.

Originally published as Rebel dating 29-year-old millionaire