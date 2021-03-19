Reason for Western Downs vaccine snub revealed

ONLY ONE TOWN: The federal department of health has revealed why Dalby is the only town where Western Downs residents can get the coronavirus vaccine in stage 1b of the national rollout. Pictured is Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander liaison officer for the Infection Prevention Service Valerie Nancarrow with clinical nurse Camilla Clem. Photo: Brendan Radke

ONLY ONE TOWN: The federal department of health has revealed why Dalby is the only town where Western Downs residents can get the coronavirus vaccine in stage 1b of the national rollout. Pictured is Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander liaison officer for the Infection Prevention Service Valerie Nancarrow with clinical nurse Camilla Clem. Photo: Brendan Radke

It can now be revealed why Western Downs residents in need of a potentially life saving vaccine are expected to drive up to fours hours to be part of the federal government’s inoculation rollout.

Six millions Australians from March 17 were able to make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from general practitioners as the next stage of the rollout prepares to begin.

Myall Medical Practice in Dalby is the first clinic selected in the Western Downs under this initial stage beginning on March 22.

Australian Army medic Private Christie Rayner of the Joint Health Unit administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lorna Pollack at a Blue Care aged-care facility in Ingham, Queensland. Picture: Department of Defence

Residents in Chinchilla, Miles, Wandoan, Tara, and more are now expected to travel to Dalby, which could be a four hour round trip, or trek to neighbouring regions for the vaccine.

However other regions will feature vaccinations points within close proximity to one another, in the neighbouring South Burnett region, residents will be able to get vaccinated at Kingaroy, and also 20km down the D’Aguilar Highway at Nanango.

Nearly three million Australians aged over 70, healthcare professionals, people with some chronic medical conditions, those with disabilities, Indigenous Australians over 55, and 200,000 defence, police, fire, emergency services and meat processing workers will be eligible for the jabs from next week.

An Australian Department of Health spokeswoman said more than 4500 general practices in Australia were selected to be part of Phase 1B of the rollout, following an expression of interest program from January 23 – February 3.

“To be eligible, general practices were required to be accredited and meet the site requirements,” she said.

“As part of this EOI process, two general practices from Dalby, Queensland applied and were found eligible to participate.

“More than 1000 GPs are expected to commence vaccinations from next Monday, March 22 as part of Phase 1b, this includes one GP from Dalby.

“This will increase to over 4000 GPs by the end of April and with the other eligible GP in Dalby coming online during that time.”

The spokeswoman said more than 100 general practitioner-led respiratory clinics will also commence vaccinating eligible Australians under the rollout from next week.

“The Vaccine Clinic Finder launched on March 17 lists participating GPs and GPRCs that can administer vaccines from the start of Phase 1b,” she said.

Fever Clinic Nurse Christie King receives the vaccination from clinical nurse Camilla Clem. Picture: Brendan Radke

“The list will continue to be updated regularly as more sites complete their on boarding process.

“It is anticipated that all general practices, including those not participating in Phase 1b and who are unaccredited, will have the opportunity to participate a later stage as more vaccines become available.”

The Government encourages individuals who have questions about the vaccine to contact the national coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccination helpline 1800 020 080.

Here is the full list of medical centres and doctors surgeries in the Darling Downs and south west regions where residents can get vaccinated under stage 1b.

DALBY:

Myall Medical Centre, 1/37 North Street, Dalby

TOOWOOMBA:

Drayton Medical Centre, 56-58 Brisbane Street, Drayton

Highfields and District Medical Centre, 5/2-4 Plaza Circuit, Highfields

Leichhardt House, 3 Leichhardt Street, Toowoomba

Middle Ridge Family Practice, Shop 7, 158/156 Spring Street, Middle Ridge

Northpoint Medical, 22/125 Ruthven Street, Harlaxton

Ochre Health Medical Centre Wyalla, Shop 20/238 Taylor Street, Toowoomba

The Range Medical Centre, 1/52 High Street, Toowoomba

Toowoomba Medical Centre, 146 Drayton Road, Toowoomba

Village Medical Centre Highfields, Shop 8/66 Highfields Road, Highfields

Wilsonton Medical Centre, Suite 11/8 Hooper Street, Wilsonton

KINGAROY:

Bunya Pines Family Practice, 219A Haly Street, Kingaroy

NANANGO:

Nanango Medical Centre, 60 Fitzroy St, Nanango

TEXAS:

Texas Family Medical Centre, 31 St John Street, Texas

ROMA:

Maranoa Medical Centre, 27 Quintin Street, Roma

Roma Clinic, 79 Arthur Street, Roma

GATTON:

The Lockyer Doctors, 18 William Street, Gatton

PLAINLAND:

The Lockyer Doctors, 4424 Warrego Highway, Plainland

GOONDIWINDI:

Goondiwindi Medical Centre, 49 Bowen Street, Goondiwindi

PITTSWORTH:

Pittsworth Medical Centre, 43 Yandilla Street, Pittsworth

ALLORA:

Allora Medical Practice, 45 Herbert Street, Allora

OAKEY:

Ochre Health Medical Centre Oakey, 5 Cherry Street, Oakey

CHARLEVILLE:

RFDS Charleville Base, John Flynn Way, Charleville

