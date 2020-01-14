Real reason Meghan won’t live in US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be coming to America - but not until President Trump is out of office, according to a new report.

After their Megxit deal gets hashed out, the Daily Mail reported that the couple plan on living in Canada and eventually find a home and business in Los Angeles.

"It's by no means an immediate thing but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a great deal of time," the source said.

President Donald Trump. Picture: AP

But Markle, 38, has said she won't move back while Trump is president, according to the Mail, citing her friends.

Ahead of the 2016 election, and before she married 35-year-old Harry, the former actor blasted Trump as divisive and misogynist on Comedy Central's The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

Meghan Markle speaks about Donald Trump in a 2016 interview on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. Picture: The Nightly Show

She said at the time that she was considering remaining in Toronto, where she filmed the USA Network's Suits, if Trump won, the New York Post reports.

During Mr Trump's state visit to the UK, he was asked about Meghan's comments and lashed back that "I didn't know that she was nasty."

He later clarified he meant the comments were nasty.

Neither Meghan - who was on maternity leave after giving birth to the couple's son Archie - or Harry made an appearance at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace during the visit. Harry did, however, attend a royal luncheon with Mr Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bombshell when they announced plans to step back from their jobs as full-time royals, live in North America part-time, and attempt to financially support themselves.

The Queen and the Canada-bound Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: AP

"The couple used the words North America in their statement about where they planned to live deliberately. It doesn't pin them down to any one place," the source said.

Markle grew up in Los Angeles and her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives there.