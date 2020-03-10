Ready to give it a go

Sam Condon is putting his hand up for the 2020 campaign

EYEING off March 28 on the calendar, Dalby local Sam Condon is determined to bring straight forward ideas to the Western Downs Regional Council.

The 40-year-old will vie for votes to become a councillor on the Western Downs council at the Local Government Elections later this month.

"I think that it is time that we get some fresh legs and some fresh ideas into council," Mr Condon said.

"Council have done a great job but it's time to shake things up."

Growing up in Dalby, Mr Condon said he is confident he can bring a wealth of knowledge back to the area after spending his high school years attending boarding school in Brisbane and travelling around America before returning home after buying his aerial spraying business.

Since then all his work and community involvement has been concentrated in and around the Western Downs region.

"The Western Downs is a great place to raise a family and it has the perfect balance of career opportunity and community involvement," Mr Condon said.

"Over the years I have met many people across the Downs doing amazing things, from manufacturing new ideas to organising some of our great local events, we have great people with innovative ideas in our communities."

As a local himself, Mr Condon has taken the time to listen to what the ratepayers would like to see changed but also what affects his day to day life.

"People want to see action and results for their rate payments," he said.

"They want to know that it is being used on the things that actually matter and not just another photo opportunity for a councillor in front of an expensive piece of infrastructure."

Running his own contract farming business and working for Warrego Water sees Mr Condon using many of the local roads on a regular basis.

"I see for myself that these roads could be improved," he said.

"Not just the main roads, but the side and the gravel roads where most of our region's produce is transported from farm gate to the next stage of processing.

"The Western Downs is situated in an ideal position in the state.

"All of our towns should be looking to attract more enterprises which will have a flow on effect of more employment and facilities for our communities."

Since announcing his candidacy, it has been made apparent to Mr Condon that a 'back to basics theme' keeps coming up.

"My idea as a councillor for the Western Downs is straight forward - communicate, listen and be transparent with the people," he said.

Both water and water infrastructure is another item on Mr Condon's agenda.

"After enduring one of the worst droughts on record for the last 4 years, as a council we must prepare and think of new ways to keep water in our communities.

"Water security and how we source, use and preserve our water needs to be thought of from an innovative perspective, as well as using more of what we have always done, ie; building more dams."

Mr Condon said he would also like to see smaller towns such as Kaimkillenbun, Bell and Jandowae receive more care and support through the tough times.

"As I travel to these areas, I feel as a council, the Western Downs, could give a little more focus to these communities.

"If elected as a councillor, I know I have the skill set to listen to our community and help make a difference.

"I have always been community minded and would work as part of a team to improve our region with a committed group of people.

"I have the courage to help tackle those hard decisions, and the character to stand behind them. We live in a great region and if working together we can achieve great things."