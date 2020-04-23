‘Ready to die’: Ice-fuelled carjacker’s rampage

Southport man Wil Tristan Condrin, 24, was sentenced in Beenleigh District Court today to four years' jail for a spate of violent crime in February and May last year, which included three carjackings. Picture: Facebook

Southport man Wil Tristan Condrin, 24, was sentenced in Beenleigh District Court today to four years' jail for a spate of violent crime in February and May last year, which included three carjackings. Picture: Facebook

A SOUTHPORT 24-year-old who carjacked three terrified people, nearly ran down a trio of teen girls on a footpath, and brazenly robbed his former employer in broad daylight has been sentenced to four years' jail.

One of his victims told the court via impact statement that her "happy little innocent bubble" she was living in was "shattered" by his ice-fuelled actions.

Wil Tristan Condrin appeared from prison today via video link in Beenleigh District Court where he pleaded guilty to 28 offences, mostly committed during two violent sprees in February and May last year.

He was sentenced to four years' imprisonment, which included seven months of a previous suspended sentence which was activated. He is parole eligible having already served 405 days' jail already.

Condrin's first carjacking was on February 26, 2019 at 9.40am at Upton Rd, Bundall.

The court heard the 40-year-old female victim was seated in her Nissan GTR sports car on the side of the road waiting for an appointment.

Condrin pulled over in front of her in his red Toyota Corolla and reversed into her GTR, exclaiming, "I can't believe I've just hit a GTR".

Southport man Wil Tristan Condrin, 24, was sentenced in Beenleigh District Court today to four years' jail for a spate of violent crime in February and May last year, which included three carjackings. Picture: Facebook

When the victim leant in her driver's window to fetch her licence, Condrin grabbed her behind and stole her keys after a struggle.

Condrin knocked his victim to the ground and dragged her for about 2m on the road toward his car as she suffered scrapes and lacerations to her shoeless feet.

Condrin sped away erratically in his own car, where he was pulled up for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Saliva analysis revealed a "cocktail" of drugs, including amphetamine, methamphetamine, diazepam and oxazepam.

His victim told the court via impact statement Condrin had "shattered" her prelapsarian world.

The court heard that a day earlier, Condrin had nearly run down three teenage girls at Burleigh Waters.

After stealing $250 goods from the BCF store at Santa Maria Ct, Condrin was challenged by an employee, who tried to open Condrin's car door as he went to drive away.

Condrin sped off, mounting a footpath near a blind corner and coming fractions away from mowing down the unsuspecting girls. The car had been rented from Avis and was not returned on time.

Two quiet months passed before another stunning burst of crime, which, the court heard, was precipitated by the breakdown of a relationship.

Southport 24-year-old Wil Tristan Condrin, 24, today pleaded guilty in Beenleigh District Court to 28 offences, including three carjackings, two of them successful. Picture: Facebook

On May 20, another 40-year-old victim, this time male, was giving Condrin a lift to Nudgee from Petrie at the request of a mutual friend.

En route, Condrin asked to drive the car.

His victim refused, saying that no one drove his car.

Condrin replied, "I have to drive, it's a matter of life or death," the court heard.

His victim noticed Condrin was brandishing a knife at him.

"I'll stab you straight up brother if you don't let me drive," Condrin told him.

Condrin let the man out at Banyo train station, almost running him over as he sped away. The car was found the following day at Beenleigh.

In the early hours of the following morning, May 21, at about 2.20am, Condrin threatened another man with a screwdriver at the 7-Eleven service station at Logan River Rd, Beenleigh.

The court heard that Condrin told this third victim, "I'm taking your car because I'm ready to die".

Just a few hours later, Condrin robbed the Ocean Trader Seafood store at Nerang, his former workplace.

The owners noticed rustling in the back of the shop and found Condrin rifling through their storeroom, having let himself in the back door.

After being challenged, he moved to the front of the store and took a quantity of cash from the till, despite the owners' protests.

Condrin was finally arrested on May 25.

Judge Craig Chowdhury told the court Condrin was on a "merry-go-round (of) chronic drug use and reoffending".

He said it must be "heartbreaking" for Condrin's "respectable" family to live with the spectre of their son's drug addiction and criminal behaviour.

The court heard Condrin was spending half of a $60,000 inheritance to book a place in a residential rehab clinic, where he has been accepted.

Originally published as 'Ready to die': Ice-fuelled carjacker's rampage