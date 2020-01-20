Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

READER PHOTOS: Rainfall creates plenty of special moments

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHILE many areas missed our the liquid gold from the heavens, rainfall across the region has lifted spirits and set creeks flowing again for the first time in years.

Some areas of the Lockyer Valley received more than 100mm of rain across Friday and Saturday.

It's going to take a lot more to break the drought, but the mud and water sent residents out to marvel and enjoy the sudden wet.

Dogs enjoyed a swim in creeks while kids got to play in overfloRwing tanks for the first time in years.

Take a look at some of the best photos Gatton Star readers took of the rainfall and its aftermath in the gallery below.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
gallery lockyer valley rainfall reader pics
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

        premium_icon BREAKING: Structure fire in Dalby destroys vacant building

        Breaking A business in Dalby has been destroyed after a fire overnight.

        First responders lend a hand in Cecil Plains

        First responders lend a hand in Cecil Plains

        News Five volunteer first responders will be helping the Cecil Plain community while QAS...

        First there was rain, then a clean face

        premium_icon First there was rain, then a clean face

        News After vowing not to shave until it rained, Scott Loughnan is once again sporting a...

        Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour House

        premium_icon Paranormal investigators to delve into the tales of Jimbour...

        News A team of paranormal investigators will be leading guests through an investigation...