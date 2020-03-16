Menu
Queensland Police Service will cease static road side breath and drug testing due to coronavirus concerns. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

RBTs suspended over COVID-19 concerns

Ellen Ransley
16th Mar 2020 8:09 PM
ROADSIDE breath and drug tests have been suspended by the Queensland Police Service, in a desperate measure to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

South West Police made the announcement on Monday afternoon, that static multi-vehicle tests would ease immediately, and would remain in place until further notice.

QPS said the decision had been made to minimise health risks to QPS officers and the community.

“Road safety continues to be a significant priority for the QPS,” a spokesperson said.

“The QPS will continue to undertake random breath and drug testing through high visibility mobile patrols.

“The QPS is constantly conducting risk assessments and considering health advice to ensure officer and community safety as the COVID-19 situation unfolds.”

