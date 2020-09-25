Rare ‘mutant’ Ooshies worth a fortune

Rare defect Ooshies are popping up online with hefty asking prices – but shoppers are warned not to get too carried away with the collectables.

Woolworths shoppers are posting photos of accidental rare Disney Ooshies which are sending collectors into a new online frenzy about whether they could be valuable.

This comes after many of the Ooshies collectables appeared on eBay and Facebook groups with huge pricetags in the thousands, even though the mini figurines were free with a Woolworths purchase over $30.

Collectors are posting pictures of the imperfect Ooshies online to eBay and dedicated Facebook groups such as Mutant Ooshies, including a Thor Ooshies missing a hammer, a Moana with a spot that looks like a third eye, an Anna with spots on her face, and a chubby Buzz Lightyear.

One all-white Elsa Ooshies has been spotted for sale on eBay for $2000, and a white-and-gold Iron Thor has been touted as being "worth a pretty penny".

An all-white Elsa Ooshies has been listed for sale at $2000. Credit: eBay

This 'Iron-Thor' Ooshie features Iron Man's body with Gold Thor's head. Credit: Mutant Ooshies/Facebook

The supermarket chain recently announced the promotion would be ending early due to unexpected high demand that sent them out of stock of the plastic figurines.

The wildly popular collectables include 36 Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, and Pixar characters such as Darth Vader, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear and Moana. The Disney Ooshies are a brand of other Ooshies collections.

A Woolworths spokesman told news.com.au that they don't encourage customers to resell the popular figurines.

"There are collectors items, meant for fun," he said. "The Disney+ Ooshies collectables have been designed to create a fun and exciting shopping experience for our customers and we do not encourage resale of these items."

He added that the "defect" Ooshies "are not considered rare".

"While some Disney+ Ooshies may have unique markings from manufacturing, these are not considered rare and there is no prize or reward attached to them, they are just for fun," the spokesperson reiterated.

Ooshies, launched in Woolies stories in August, have been hugely popular. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

EBAY WARNS SHOPPERS

Australia's largest online shopping site eBay has warned shoppers to be wary of Woolworths Ooshies priced at tens of thousands of dollars online.

"Collectables like Ooshies are often popular on eBay. However, just because something is listed at a certain price, it doesn't mean it will sell for that price," an eBay spokesperson told news.com.au.

"Over the last six weeks, 85 per cent of Ooshies have sold for less than $20 and 95 per cent for less than $50.

"We urge buyers and sellers to exercise judgment when determining the market value of an item. Like any marketplace, the popularity and value of an item is determined by supply and demand."

Ooshies have been going up on eBay for thousands of dollars, including an "ultra rare" Star Wars character The Child which neared the $100,000 mark with more than 90 bids.

One eBay seller from Sydney managed to sell an "ultra rare" Baby Yoda Ooshie for $12,100 - attracting 56 bids starting from just $100.

Another eBay seller in New South Wales put a "rare" glitter Elsa Ooshies for a whopping $50,000. Meanwhile, Star Wars Mandalorian and Woody from Toy Story glitter Ooshies are being put up for sale for thousands of dollars each.

In July last year, an "ultra rare" Simba Ooshie reportedly sold on eBay for $99,900.00 - however the winning bidder never paid the winning sum, and the deal was never completed.

The popular Ooshies have sent shoppers into a frenzy. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

STOCK DEPLETED

Woolworths sparked outcry from shoppers by revealing the popular collectables would disappear early due to overdemand.

They were supposed to be available until the promotion ended on October 20 but due to high demand, Woolworths stopped the promotion a month early, announcing last week that stock would be depleted by the end of next week.

"Our Disney Ooshies have proven extraordinarily popular with customers, to the point we had to conclude the program early due to customers collecting the last of our stock," a Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au last week.

Some stores still have Ooshies but customers are advised to call ahead to check with their local store. Picture: Supplied

As the campaigns were planned more than a year in advance, the supermarket wouldn't be able to simply reorder more stock now to keep the promotion running.

"These collectibles take more than 12 months to plan and the quantity produced is based on our experience of running many collectable campaigns that we've previously offered," the spokesman said.

Victoria was excluded from the depleted stock estimates as their allocation was kept separate from the rest of Australia due to the delayed launch of the Victorian campaign.

A Woolworths spokesperson told news.com.au that the promotion is "going well" in Victoria. He added that "a lot of stores are out of stock and no stores are being replenished but

there are still a few that are still remaining and customers can call ahead and check".

