Celebrity

Rare moment for Hembrow sisters captured

by GREG STOLZ
23rd Feb 2020 1:10 PM
THEY'RE known as the Aussie Kardashians, with more than 12 million Instagram followers between them.

The Gold Coast's Hembrow sisters are a social media force.

 

Siblings Tammy, 25, Emilee, 28, and Amy, 29, came together for an increasingly rare family photo this week exclusively for The Sunday Mail.

Jet-setting Tammy, who has almost 11 million Instagram followers on her own, was back on the Coast only briefly after launching her fashion label, Saski Collection, at New York Fashion Week.

She then headed off overseas again to unveil the collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Sisters Emilee Hembrow ,Tammy and Amy Hembrow min a rare moment together outside their busy schedules. Picture Nigel Hallett
Sisters Emilee Hembrow ,Tammy and Amy Hembrow min a rare moment together outside their busy schedules. Picture Nigel Hallett

As well as her fashion label, the mum-of-two has her own exercise app, Tammy Fit, followed by 375,000 Instagrammers.

She and her sisters also have a podcast, Hanging with the Hembrows.

Speaking on the podcast last week, Tammy revealed she wore no underwear when she debuted a racy white dress while out to dinner in New York.

Amy also used the podcast to announce in December that she was joining both her sisters by becoming a mum, with a baby girl due later this year.

