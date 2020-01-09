Menu
The Cairns Property Crime Squad have found a Muhammad Ali boxing glove apparently worth about $8000. Senior Constable Andrew Greenwood from the Cairns Property Crime Unit with the glove. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Rare boxing glove found 700km away from home

by Grace Mason
9th Jan 2020 6:31 AM
A RARE piece of sports memorabilia allegedly stolen during a break-in will be returned to its owner after a chance find by an eagle-eyed cop.

The boxing glove, signed by The Greatest himself, Muhammad Ali, was allegedly snatched by a teenage boy from the office of a Mackay mining business.

Cairns property crime squad Senior Constable Andrew Greenwood said the glove, worth around $8000, had been in a glass display case and the alleged offender had smashed his way inside before stealing it late last year.

"It's quite rare and quite valuable," he said. "Once the court matters are finalised we'll be able to send it (back to him).

"It's undamaged."

Sen-Constable Greenwood said officers had attended a Woree residence yesterday searching for a 14-year-old boy in relation to other offences.

He said he was not at the house, but officers spotted the glove sitting on a shelf inside and seized it.

Checks on their system showed it had made its way more than 700km north to Cairns.

It is understood the boy had already been charged with the break and enter linked to the glove.

boxing glove

