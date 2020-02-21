Menu
LOCKED UP: Convicted rapist Troy Jimmy Charles Brown, 39, is back in jail after breaching his supervision order once again.
News

Rapist’s freedom short-lived after drug slip-up

Danielle Buckley
21st Feb 2020 2:17 PM
A CONVICTED rapist has landed himself back in jail after he was caught taking drugs - breaching his supervision order for an eighth time.

Troy Jimmy Charles Brown, 39, was jailed for seven years after he raped a woman in a Cairns CBD public toilet in 2002 after forcing his way into the cubicle.

Brown, whose criminal history spans more than 20 years, was eventually released in 2014 under a strict 10-year supervision order.

Attorney-General supports release of rapist from custody

Since his release, Brown has been in and out of jail for breaching the order after repeatedly testing positive to drugs and alcohol, which he had been ordered to abstain from.

In March last year, Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath Brown backed a submission that Brown should be released back into the community despite seven breaches.

In Brisbane Supreme Court on Friday it was revealed Brown had contravened the order yet again - this time for using marijuana.

The court was told the contravention had been admitted by Brown.

Despite the number of breaches, the court was told it was likely Brown would be released back on the existing supervision order.

Brown's matter is next listed for mention on February 25.

- NewsRegional

attorney-general yvette d'ath brisbane supreme court dangerous sex offender troy jimmy charles brown
