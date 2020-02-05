Rainfall floods roads south of Chinchilla

STEADY rain over the past 24 hours has led to flash flooding in the Tara/Wieambilla area - with Chinchilla Tara RD, Day ST, and Sara ST experiencing flooding.

Information released by the Department of Transport and Main Roads said all lanes are affected, travelling all directions, and not to drive in flood waters.

Earlier the Bureau of Meteorology warned persistent widespread showers, thunderstorms and rain would affect areas over southern inland catchments during Wednesday and Thursday, with localised heavy falls leading to flooding.

River systems likely to be affected in the following areas are; Condamine Rivers, Macintyre River, Weir River, Moonie River, Balonne River, Wallam and Mungallala Creeks, Warrego River (QLD), Paroo River (QLD) and Bulloo River (QLD).

The Bureau of Meteorology said severe thunderstorms are also likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the Maranoa and Warrego districts over the next several hours.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.