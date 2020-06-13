Rain, thunderstorms and a return to the cold

Southeast Queensland could cop up to 50mm of rain across the weekend, with showers and possible thunderstorms forecast.

According to Sky News weather meteorologist Alison Osborne said a cold front moving across the country was likely to bring up to 35mm of rain, and possible thunderstorms, to Brisbane on Sunday, with totals possibly hitting 50mm by Monday.

"It's looking like a wet weekend across most of the eastern seaboard," Ms Osborne said.

Rosa Hoff from the Bureau of Meteorology said showers were likely to begin in Queensland today as the cloud band moves north from Southern Australia.

She said Saturday's rainfall would be minimal, with about 5mm falling.

"What we'll have today is showers about the coast and in the early hours of tomorrow we'll see those showers combining to form a rainband which will develop before dawn and move towards the east," she said.

"We have this really big band of cloud over from Southern Australia and it's actually already moved into south western Queensland and it's going to creep into central Queensland today."

She said rainfall would also affect the Central Highlands area, and while not enough to break a drought, any rainfall was beneficial for the area.

"A rainy day is a rainy day and that's always good news for farmers around that part of Queensland at the moment."

Ms Hoff said while overnight temperatures had been creeping up in the southeast over the past few days, the rainy weather would see a return to more average June minimums.

"We are currently above average, particularly with our minimum temperatures," she said.

"We've had some warmer nights around and we'll continue to have a warm night tonight and then we will be returning to our usual winter June conditions at the start of next week."

Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast are expected to reach a maximum of 24 degrees today, while the Gold Coast will reach 23 degrees.

