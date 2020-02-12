Rain pushes back Warrego Hwy roadworks

DELAYED: The Warrego Hwy Chinchilla roadworks has been delayed due to wet weather. Pic: Peta McEachern.

THE massive Chinchilla Open Level Crossing and Colamba St Signals upgrade which cut through the heart of town, have come to a grinding halt due to recent rain, with no end date in site.

The project was set to wrap up this month, but the Department of Transport and Main Roads said there is no date set for the completion.

“Recent rainfall has affected the progress of the works as many construction activities cannot be carried out under wet conditions – asphalt cannot be laid in wet weather,” the Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said.

“A current completion date has not been confirmed and is dependent on the weather.

“We will continue to work with the contractor to ensure these projects are completed as soon as possible.”

“At present, traffic has been switched on to the newly built lanes while the remaining lanes are rebuilt.”

The spokesperson said the new highway surface will create less noise for residents, and improve the safety of the busy intersection.

“The intersection will be altered to reduce the amount of traffic conflicts by limiting the number of access points to the highway – these measures will improve safety at this busy intersection,” the spokesperson said.

“The traffic signals at the Warrego Highway and Colamba Street intersection will also ensure a smoother and safer flow of traffic.”

The $19 million upgrade will see the highway widened to four lanes with dedicated turning lanes and a Queensland Rail crossing with boom gates.

The project is a part of the massive $635 million project to upgrade the Warrego Highway by the Australian Government and State Government.

Once completed, the Warrego Highway Upgrade Program is set to benefit the region’s agriculture, tourism, and resource industries boosting economic growth.

