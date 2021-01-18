RAIN INCOMING: Storms forecast for Western Downs

LIQUID GOLD: Parts of the Western and Darling Downs are expected to be hit by storms on January 18. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Parts of the Western and Darling Downs will be drenched by a welcoming storm system drifting across the region on Monday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted thunderstorms to descend from the southern inland region to the coast line for January 18.

BOM duty forecaster Alex Majchrowski said Western Downs residents should brace for severe thunder, heavy rainfall, and large hail particularly along the eastern parts of the Darling Downs.

“The greatest threat of hail today will be for the Lockyer Valley this afternoon,” he said.

“The main risk for the Western Downs will be for heavy rainfall, which will continue all the way to the coast, all the way into this evening.”

Mr Majchrowski said there was still a chance of severe storms to continue for the region tomorrow, however the risk wasn’t quite as large.

“We could still see that heavy weather come through for the eastern parts of the Darling Downs the following day,” he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology advises that during severe thunderstorms, residents should:

Pull over if it is raining heavily and if you cannot see. Park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears

Avoid driving into water of unknown depth and current

Stay away from flooded drains, rivers, streams and waterways

Secure outdoor items including furniture and play equipment

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132500