Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
LIQUID GOLD: Parts of the Western and Darling Downs are expected to be hit by storms on January 18. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
LIQUID GOLD: Parts of the Western and Darling Downs are expected to be hit by storms on January 18. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Weather

RAIN INCOMING: Storms forecast for Western Downs

Sam Turner
18th Jan 2021 12:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Parts of the Western and Darling Downs will be drenched by a welcoming storm system drifting across the region on Monday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted thunderstorms to descend from the southern inland region to the coast line for January 18.

BOM duty forecaster Alex Majchrowski said Western Downs residents should brace for severe thunder, heavy rainfall, and large hail particularly along the eastern parts of the Darling Downs.

“The greatest threat of hail today will be for the Lockyer Valley this afternoon,” he said.

“The main risk for the Western Downs will be for heavy rainfall, which will continue all the way to the coast, all the way into this evening.”

Mr Majchrowski said there was still a chance of severe storms to continue for the region tomorrow, however the risk wasn’t quite as large.

“We could still see that heavy weather come through for the eastern parts of the Darling Downs the following day,” he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology advises that during severe thunderstorms, residents should:

  • Pull over if it is raining heavily and if you cannot see. Park with your hazard lights on until the rain clears
  • Avoid driving into water of unknown depth and current
  • Stay away from flooded drains, rivers, streams and waterways
  • Secure outdoor items including furniture and play equipment
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132500

More Stories

bureau of meteorology qld western downs weather wetern downs storms

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        Premium Content ‘Achilles heel’: Unemployment holding back QLD recovery

        News With Queensland predicted to have the highest unemployment in Australia this year, there are calls for “heavy policy lifting” to repair the state’s economy.

        Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        Premium Content Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

        News $5 million in funding will be available for community groups, councils...

        Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for parts of Western Downs

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for damaging winds, large hail stones...

        Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        Premium Content Australia Day events in Chinchilla, Miles District

        News FULL LIST: From pig races to market stalls, here’s where you and the family can...