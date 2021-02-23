Rain, hail as monster 130km storm front menaces southeast

Maroon Dam on the southern Darling Downs has received 50mm of rain in an hour, and hail has been reported at Legume on the Queensland-NSW border, as a massive storm front sweeps across southern Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that, at 4.55pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Aratula, Elgin Vale, Rathdowney and the NSW border, moving northeast.

They were forecast to affect Boonah, the area between Boonah and Beaudesert and the area northeast of Kingaroy by 5.25pm and Beaudesert, Laidley and Gatton by 5.55pm.

Large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding were possible.

TOP TEMPERATURES SO FAR TODAY

Longreach 41.3C

Trepell 41C

Winton 39.9C

Biloela 39.3C

Richmond 38.9C

Blackall 38.8C

Rockhampton 36.8C

Emerald 39.3C

Miles 38.4C

Gatton 36C

Ipswich 34C

Brisbane 30.8C

Gold Coast 29.2C

Sunshine Coast 28.5C

Storms approaching southeast Queensland. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

It follows another day of soaring temperatures across the state.

Queensland was sweltering by noon, with heatwave conditions sending temperatures soaring over 40C in the state’s central west.

The hottest place in Queensland is currently Longreach, which was 40.5C at noon, followed by Blackall on 39.9C, and Rockhampton and Blackwater on 38C.

At 11am, it was 39.7C in Longreach while temperatures had climbed to 38.2C in Blackall.

It comes after southeast Queensland was treated to a late-night lightning show as the state swelters through one last summer heatwave.

While only 18mm fell in Brisbane overnight, lightning lit up the sky around 11pm, captured by Twitter users, some of whom were woken by the storm.

A stunning light show is moving through most of South East Queensland tonight. This bolt captured looking west from Coorparoo, where rain has just started falling as thunder builds @10NewsFirstQLD#bnestormpic.twitter.com/Aj3bDaQ9M8 — Scotty McDonald (@Scotty_McDonald) February 22, 2021

The most rainfall was recorded in Goonburra, south of Toowoomba, measuring 34mm. Eagle Farm, near Brisbane Airport, received 18mm in the overnight dump.

It followed a record-breaking day in Queensland, with Rockhampton sweltering through its hottest February day since 1969, recording 41.4C, nine degrees above average.

Bundaberg hit 38.6C, well above the 30C average. Gatton, west of Brisbane, recorded 40.4C, nine degrees above average.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said a low pressure system over the Tasman Sea was to blame for the heatwave.

“That was dragging hot air from Central Australia across into eastern Queensland over the last few days, which is why we’ve seen heatwave conditions,” he said.

“We’re looking at another warm day across large parts of Queensland on Tuesday. Starting to ease off through tomorrow along eastern Queensland.

“The state will have cooled down by Thursday.”

Mr Thompson said there was a “chance” of more storms on Tuesday afternoon, more likely through the Darling Downs and western parts of the southeast.

“There is definitely a chance the storm could get to the coast today, but whether it will hit Brisbane is tricky to say,” he said.

CURRENT TEMPS & 7-DAY FORECASTS

