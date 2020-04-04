RAIN: But wait there’s more

LIQUID GOLD: Patchy rain has fallen across Chinchilla and the Southern Downs. Pic: Peta McEachern

AS AN upper trough and an associated surface trough moved through the southern interior, Chinchilla received a reprieve from hot weather and blue skies with patchy rain blessing some areas of the region.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said today, Saturday April 4, Chinchilla and close by areas received one mm of rain this morning, with most rain falling further south.

“Jandowae recorded one mm near Chinchilla, Miles (and Dalby) recorded no rainfall,” Ms Hoff said.

“We are expecting to see rain throughout lunch time and this afternoon – similar to patchy rain this morning.

“The cloud band is moving east so more rain is expected further for the Southern Downs region… there is also the potential for storms in the southern interior.”

Ms Hoff said more rainfall fell over the region yesterday, with some areas reporting up to 10mm, although Chinchilla recorded less than mm.

The system is set to clear off the southern Queensland coast early Sunday, April 5, although the surface trough will linger in the north, leading to continued instability over coming days.

Although the rain looks like it will dry up for Chinchilla with next weeks forecast seeing mostly sunny days, reaching a maximum 29 degrees.