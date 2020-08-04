Menu
DRUG BUST: A Chinchilla Police spokesman said the Kogan home was raided on Friday, July 31, at 12.30pm. Pic: Supplied
RAIDS: Chinchilla drug operation uncovered 600 cannabis seeds

Peta McEachern
4th Aug 2020 4:35 PM
AS PART of a massive police operation to crack down on drugs, Chinchilla police executed a search warrant on Banana Bridge Rd which uncovered 600 cannabis seeds.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the home was raided on Friday, July 31, at 12.30pm.

“Police located (600) cannabis seeds, utensils and paraphernalia,” he said.

“A male person will appear in Chinchilla Magistrate’s Court in the coming weeks in relation to the offences.”

The Banana Bridge Rd raid was one of five addresses targeted by Chinchilla police on the same day, which resulted in five people being arrested on 17 charges - more charges are set to be laid in the coming days.

The Chinchilla police spokesman said most of the 17 charges were drug related.

“Police will be alleging offences (from the raids) include but are not limited to, are; possess dangerous drugs, and possess utensils used in the smoking and consumption of a dangerous drug,” the spokesman said.

