Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Canberra Raiders superstar Jack Wighton fishing off Noosa with former NRL star Ben Jones.
Canberra Raiders superstar Jack Wighton fishing off Noosa with former NRL star Ben Jones.
Lifestyle

Raider vs sharks: Jack bags 20 in ‘crazy’ Noosa session

Matty Holdsworth
13th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CANBERRA Raiders superstar Jack Wighton has spent a "crazy" 40 minutes being surrounded by sharks, no not Cronulla, while fishing off the coast of Noosa where he bagged an impressive haul.

The reigning Clive Churchill Medallist was invited out by Cast Magazine and former NRL player Ben Jones, to take a pre-season break off the grind.

Mr Jones said they crossed the bar before dawn and enjoyed "perfect" conditions in the early morning.

All up, they caught 20 fish in one intense 40-minute spell when they came across a bait ball being torn apart.

Wighton, who is up on the Coast for a 10-day pre-season camp to escape the bushfires, caught a nice 8kg cobia for his efforts.

"Everything was caught within 40 minutes max. We found this stack of bait fish going crazy, tuna, mackerel, cobia, getting mauled by sharks," Mr Jones said.

"It was hectic out there, just mayhem.

"Jack was pumped. He doesn't get to go off shore every much, limited chances in Canberra for that type of fishing, He loved it."

"I knew the weather was coming but we bit the bullet and stayed for the fish, got smashed on the way back but it was worth it."

Wighton described it as an "awesome" experience on his social media platforms.

canberra raiders cast magazine noosa fishing noosa offshore pre-season training sunshine coast stadium
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE ASHES: Grand plans for Muckadilla pub rebuild

        premium_icon FROM THE ASHES: Grand plans for Muckadilla pub rebuild

        News Here’s what a husband-and-wife team have planned to rebuild the iconic Muckadilla Hotel Motel after it tragically burnt to the ground in August last year.

        • 14th Jan 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘I’ve made it’: Australia’s oldest man turns 110

        premium_icon ‘I’ve made it’: Australia’s oldest man turns 110

        News Dexter Kruger was born in an era where horse and buggy was the main form of...

        Churches unite in prayer for bushfire victims

        premium_icon Churches unite in prayer for bushfire victims

        News Many sporting athletes, famous people and local businesses have been lending a...

        Region's last baby of the decade

        premium_icon Region's last baby of the decade

        News A couple’s arrival of their first child was made extra special when they found it...