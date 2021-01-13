Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RAIDED: ‘Old’ McDonald faces court over Chinchilla drug farm. Pic: Supplied
RAIDED: ‘Old’ McDonald faces court over Chinchilla drug farm. Pic: Supplied
Crime

RAIDED: ‘Old’ McDonald faces court over Chinchilla drug farm

Peta McEachern
13th Jan 2021 1:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

‘Old’ McDonald had a farm… and it’s not what you’d expect – putting Keith William James McDonald in hot water at Chinchilla Magistrates Court for multiple drug charges.

The court heard police raided McDonald’s home for something other than drugs when they uncovered a small marijuana operation.

McDonald’s defence lawyer told the court the 41-year-old was growing the plants to manage pain, as he had shattered his knee and ankle in a horrific accident.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the court officers found 23 small plants, seedlings, seeds, The single man pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing used drug utensils, and using anything used in the commission of crime.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop removed the charges for they tray and spray bottle, although for the remaining offences, McDonald was convicted and fined $1000.

“I was going to go higher than that, but I do have some sympathies for you in relation to your medical issues, go and get them attended to in a way that is lawful,” she said.

chinchilla magistates court drug charges drug supply charges keith william james mcdonald

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dental assistant refused to hand over meth pipe

        Premium Content Dental assistant refused to hand over meth pipe

        Crime A medical professional who refused to hand over a meth pipe to police faced Chinchilla court for multiple charges.

        Man hospitalised after rollover on Bunya Hwy

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after rollover on Bunya Hwy

        Breaking A man was rushed to hospital this morning after his car crashed and rolled on the...

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal

        Man in court for allegedly luring children and attacking police

        Premium Content Man in court for allegedly luring children and attacking...

        Crime CHARGED: A Chinchilla man is facing Chinchilla court on over 40 charges including...