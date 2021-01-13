RAIDED: ‘Old’ McDonald faces court over Chinchilla drug farm

‘Old’ McDonald had a farm… and it’s not what you’d expect – putting Keith William James McDonald in hot water at Chinchilla Magistrates Court for multiple drug charges.

The court heard police raided McDonald’s home for something other than drugs when they uncovered a small marijuana operation.

McDonald’s defence lawyer told the court the 41-year-old was growing the plants to manage pain, as he had shattered his knee and ankle in a horrific accident.

Police prosecutor Derrick Brady told the court officers found 23 small plants, seedlings, seeds, The single man pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing used drug utensils, and using anything used in the commission of crime.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop removed the charges for they tray and spray bottle, although for the remaining offences, McDonald was convicted and fined $1000.

“I was going to go higher than that, but I do have some sympathies for you in relation to your medical issues, go and get them attended to in a way that is lawful,” she said.