RAIDED: Chinchilla woman charged with drug offences

COURT DATE: A Chinchilla woman is set to face court for multiple alleged drug charges after police raided her home. Pic: Supplied

Just before lunchtime on Monday, March 8, Chinchilla police deployed multiple officers to a Mayne Street address to carry out a drug raid.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said the operation was successful with officers charging a local woman with multiple offences.

The spokesman said the 33-year-old Chinchilla woman was charged with allegedly possessing a bong and uncapped needle.

The woman is set to face the Chinchilla Magistrates Court in April.