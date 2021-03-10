RAIDED: Chinchilla woman charged with drug offences
Just before lunchtime on Monday, March 8, Chinchilla police deployed multiple officers to a Mayne Street address to carry out a drug raid.
A Chinchilla police spokesman said the operation was successful with officers charging a local woman with multiple offences.
The spokesman said the 33-year-old Chinchilla woman was charged with allegedly possessing a bong and uncapped needle.
The woman is set to face the Chinchilla Magistrates Court in April.