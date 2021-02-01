Menu
Raided: Chinchilla man charged with drug offences. Pic: Supplied
RAIDED: Chinchilla man charged with alleged drug offences

Peta McEachern
1st Feb 2021 3:51 PM
A 44-year-old man will be fronting Chinchilla Magistrates Court after police raided his home and allegedly found multiple drug related items.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said on Friday, January 29, officers uncovered a bong, cone piece, and plastic straw at a Russell St address.

“An item was also seized, and investigations will be continuing,” he said.

