RAIDED: Chinchilla man charged with alleged drug offences

A 44-year-old man will be fronting Chinchilla Magistrates Court after police raided his home and allegedly found multiple drug related items.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said on Friday, January 29, officers uncovered a bong, cone piece, and plastic straw at a Russell St address.

“An item was also seized, and investigations will be continuing,” he said.

