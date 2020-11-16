Menu
IN COURT: Zita Margaret Lees fronted Chinchilla court for producing and possessing drugs. Pic: Supplied
News

Raid uncovers small grow operation in Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
16th Nov 2020 3:16 PM
A COURT heard a legally blind mother from Chinchilla, was illegally growing marijuana plants in her home to help relieve eye pain.

The mother of two boys, Zita Margaret Lees fronted Chinchilla Magistrate Court on Thursday, November 12, and pleaded guilty to producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing a spray bottle which was used in the commission of a crime.

Police prosecutor senior constable Jodie Tahana told the court police stormed a Wambo St address and found two small marijuana plants in a butter container, 12 seeds germinating in an ice tray, and 2.4 grams of weed – including the weight of the clip seal bag.

“She made full admission… that she had the plants for approximately two weeks, and had been asking her son to water them, and had placed them into sunlight,” senior constable Tahana said.

“She was growing the plants for medical purposes, but she did not have a medical exemption.”

Duty lawyer Jessica Hine said the 53-year-old had been using the marijuana to relieve eye pain.

“Although (Lees) accepts this in no excuse,” Ms Hine said.

“I do note these are her first offences, and there were small quantities involved.”

Magistrate Tracy Mossop fined Lees $500 for all three offences.

“Regardless of your reasons, you need to not involve yourself with illicit drugs, or you come before the court and you pay the penalty,” Magistrate Mossop said.

No conviction was recorded.

