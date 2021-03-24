RAID: Chinchilla, Dalby police search Western Downs home

GOING TO A COURT: A 33-year-old Kogan man will face court following a targeted raid on his home by Chinchilla police and Dalby CIB. Picture: File

Officers from Chinchilla police and Dalby’s Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a Western Downs man following a raid on his home.

Police descended on the 33-year-old Kogan man’s property about 11am on March 17, to execute a search warrant.

It’s alleged a marijuana plant and 6.9g of dangerous drugs were discovered during the search, as well as a pipe.

The man was charged possessing a dangerous drug, and the possession of utensils used in the administration of a dangerous drug.

He will face Dalby Magistrates Court on April 6.

