The pair parted ways officially after nearly 20 years on air together at the end of last year with Langbroek based in Italy with her family and Hughes joining forces with Ed Kavalee on Southern Cross Austereo's Hit network for the drive shift in 2020.

Dave Hughes and Kate Langbroek.

She had initially planned to spend just one year in Italy for a "family gap year" but decided to extend and has been sharing her stories through COVID-19 in Europe prolifically.

A trip home to Australia last month to visit her father sparked industry speculation Langbroek was considering a permanent move back home.

Langbroek, 54, is back in Italy now though and has been sharing regular updates on her family's movements there.

Hughes and Langbroek, or Hughesy and Kate as they are known on air, first began working together at Nova in 2001.

They were on KIIS Network from 2015 to 2018, when they jumped to Southern Cross Austereo to take over from Hamish Blake and Andy Lee.

Failing a deal with SCA, others in the industry suggest Langbroek and Hughes could return to KIIS in 2021.

In the vault back at Nova — Hughesy And Kate with Ed Kavalee.

Industry publications have been suggesting a reunion is more likely than not.

"The Hughesy and Kate brand is very strong nationally," said one insider. "It is a national show with broad appeal that networks would be keen to have on air."

One block to the reunion would be cost, given both Hughes and Langbroek attract top salaries.

In 2016, Hughes advocated for pay parity when it was revealed he earnt 40 per cent more than Langbroek.

"When we go to our new job, we get pay parity," Langbroek said when the duo joined SCA. "And we're on parity now."

Originally published as Radio reunion mooted for Hughesy and Kate