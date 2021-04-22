Radical ag legislation to be tabled by Dalby youth pollie

HELPING OUR FARMERS: Youth member for Warrego Karsten Duvel with councillor Megan James and deputy mayor Andrew Smith. Picture: Facebook

HELPING OUR FARMERS: Youth member for Warrego Karsten Duvel with councillor Megan James and deputy mayor Andrew Smith. Picture: Facebook

Warrego’s youth member for parliament has not wasted time to enact change in his community, endeavouring upon a radical plan to change the region’s agricultural laws.

Dalby’s Karsten Duvel was recently selected as the constituent’s representative at the YMCA’s youth parliament for 2021, following a stellar year of community and academic achievements.

Karsten was recently celebrated for his fundraising efforts for the Cancer Council of Queensland, while being chosen as the Western Downs Young Citizen of The Year at a special ceremony on Australia Day, 2020.

He pledged to address two major issues within the Warrego electorate, which were vegetation laws, and water security.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

Karsten’s determination is evident through his creation of a south west Queensland community consultation on May 15, where youth members will travel to Dalby to discuss their bill.

“There’s a lot of people on George Street in Brisbane who have created these laws for those in our community, where they don’t apply,” Karsten said.

“A big duty we have is to see if that writing will actually work in these communities.”

Karsten has been in discussions with rural property owners in the area, who believe they know their capabilities better than state members.

Dalby Chamber of Commerce operations manager Cara Hawkey and youth member for Warrego Karsten Duvel. Picture: Facebook

“What we want to do is go over this legislation with a fine tooth comb, to see if we can create laws that will be a better fit for our farmers that are actually doing the work themselves,” he said.

“We’ve started to open a discord with them in order to get their point of view, so we can implement legislation in their writing.

“Agriculture is one of the biggest industries in our region, which has a massive influence on our small towns.

“Their livelihoods depend on these agricultural industries.”

A draft of Karsten’s bill will be prepared by May 15 in time for the consultation in Dalby.

Expressions of interest can be sent to Karsten on warrego@ymcaqyp.org.au, or submitted here.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription