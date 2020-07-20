RACQ, police urging motorists to stay vigilant around school zones

THE RACQ has revealed that almost 40,000 fines had been handed out for speeding through school zones over a two-year period.

Department of Transport and Main Roads data provided to RACQ revealed 38,930 Queenslanders were busted for driving too fast in a school zone during 2018 and 2019.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said of those fined, more than 23,000 were exceeding

the limit by 13km/h or more.

“Reduced speed limits are put in place at schools for the safety of children and adults alike,”

Ms Smith said.

“Roads around schools are always high-risk and busy areas, with students walking and

riding or being dropped off and picked up by their parents.

“So, it’s incredibly disappointing to see such a high number of drivers risking lives by going

too fast near schools.”

Ms Smith reminded drivers school zones are now back in effect and motorists need to obey the speed limits as signed.

“Children can be unpredictable and lack the spatial awareness we have as adults. So, it’s

crucial motorists slow down, are alert and ready for anything,” she said.

“There’s really no excuse for speeding through school zones and police will be out checking

speeds, so don’t risk a fine or worse, a crash.”

Roma Road Policing Unit officer in charge Seargent Sebastian Pollock said most people are aware of the importance of following road rules in school zones, but there have been some incidents in the past couple of years.

“School zones are always a concern at school times given their busy nature and the unpredictable behaviours of young children,” he said.

“But thankfully we don’t see too many incidents.

“That said, incidents do occur from time to time and we did have a serious incident in 2018 where two children were struck by a vehicle when using a school crossing outside of supervisor hours.

“Pleasingly though, such incidents are rare and the outcome in that instance was miraculously good.”

There have been 8,570 speeding fines for school zones in the Southern Police Region (encompassing Moreton Bay, Ipswich, Darling Downs, South West, Burnett and Longreach), according to RACQ.