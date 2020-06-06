Racing Queensland eases restrictions for local race meets

RACING: Restrictions that previously barred spectators from viewing the races have been eased this week, Racing Queensland have announced.

As of June 4, 20 patrons are now permitted on the course to spectate, provided they follow COVIDSafe regulations.

Further patrons may be able to return upon the adoption of an Industry COVID Safe plan for RQ licensed race clubs, which will be submitted to Queensland Health next week.

Having operated under strict biosecurity measures since March, Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said today’s announcement demonstrated the progress the industry had made in recent months.

“The Queensland racing industry has done a phenomenal job of banding together during the COVID-19 crisis,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

RQ CEO Brendan Parnell said the easing of restrictions, including the removal of designated racing regions and the limited return of patrons, was reward for the diligence and hard work the industry has adhered to in recent months.

“There is still a long way to go, however, this is a positive step for our three codes of racing,” he said.

A range of existing biosecurity measures remain in place including: