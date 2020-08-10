Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The queue for Ekka takeaway treats was up to 30 minutes.
The queue for Ekka takeaway treats was up to 30 minutes.
Food & Entertainment

Queues for drive-through Ekka favourites

by Antonia O’Flaherty
10th Aug 2020 7:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Ekka fans have turned out in droves to get a taste of the famous Royal Queensland Show, with the now-takeaway dagwood dogs and strawberry sundaes a crowd-pleaser.

The Iconic Royal Queensland Show was cancelled and moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Ekka enthusiasts can still get the crowd-favourite treats, dagwood dogs and strawberry sundaes, via drive-through stalls at the Brisbane showgrounds.

Since opening at 11am on Friday, more than 4600 strawberry sundaes and more than 3100 dagwood dogs have been sold.

 

Elliot Stokes, 7, and sister Margaret, 5, in the Ekka drive-through at Bowen Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Elliot Stokes, 7, and sister Margaret, 5, in the Ekka drive-through at Bowen Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 

Crowds flocked to the showgrounds on Sunday, with the drive-through wait clocking up to 30 minutes.

Mother of two Renae Stokes said her children described the outing to the showgrounds drive-through "as the best day of their life".

"We took them to the Ekka last year and we were just keen to give them a bit of excitement, some of that experience of the Ekka," she said.

 

Ekka drive-through crowd at Bowen Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Ekka drive-through crowd at Bowen Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 

Elliot, 7, and Margaret, 5, said they were "so excited" they could still get their favourite treats.

"We got dagwood dogs last year and they were good, so I wanted to get them this year," Elliot said.

RNA chief executive Brendan Christou said the drive-through so far had exceeded expectations in popularity, and had been overwhelmed by the support.

"When we announced the cancellation of the Ekka, across social media our strawberry sundaes were what people wanted," he said.

"The sundaes have been around since the 1950s and are so iconic that it was important to ensure people could still enjoy one and get a taste of the Show."

Originally published as Queues for drive-through Ekka favourites

More Stories

brisbane dagwood dogs ekka lifetsyle strawberry sundae

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man fronts court for trying to flip stolen camera

        Premium Content Young man fronts court for trying to flip stolen camera

        News THE young Roma man thought he could sell a stolen camera, but police had another idea.

        Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        Premium Content Crunch time as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        News Crunch time for Queensland as ‘crucial’ COVID window ends

        Powerful partnership to help regional Queenslanders

        Premium Content Powerful partnership to help regional Queenslanders

        News APPLY NOW: Access is now available to a $80,000 partnership program, offering fully...

        Dalby P-plater hoon faces court, cops hefty fine

        Premium Content Dalby P-plater hoon faces court, cops hefty fine

        Crime WITNESSES watched this Dalby man drive recklessly down a local street.