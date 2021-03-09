Queensland’s top 30 camping spots revealed

There is no better time of year to go camping in Queensland than the Easter holidays.

Whether it's in a national park, by the beach or a hinterland glamping getaway, we're spoilt for choice.

Here are the 30 great Queensland camping spots.

Binna Burra Lodge, Beechmont

Positioned 800m above sea level amid the subtropical rainforest of Lamington National Park in the Gold Coast hinterland, Binna Burra Lodge includes newly-refurbished safari tents and a campsite.

Kirra Beach Tourist Park, Coolangatta

Only 300m from the world-famous surf beach, Kirra Point. Unpowered sites start from $37 per night. There's a children's playground and recreation room along with laundry, cooking facilities and bathrooms.

Tallebudgera Creek Tourist Park, Palm Beach

One of the Gold Coast's most popular sites. Choose between a patrolled surf beach 300m away or the calm waters of Tallebudgera Creek out front. Tent sites start at $43 per night.

Ocean Beach Tourist Park, Miami

Right in the sand dunes of iconic Miami Beach with powered sites starting at $48 per night. Enjoy a beach barbecue or food from the kiosk.

Tipplers, South Stradbroke Island

Take a short ride by ferry from The Spit, opposite Southport on the Gold Coast, to the conservation park and a camping option with 100 tent sites, a licensed cafe open for meals on weekends and holidays, a kiosk, gas barbecue and children's playground.

An aerial view of Tipplers at South Stradbroke Island



Currigee Campground, South Stradbroke Island

A second option on South Stradbroke Island has 60 tent sites, barbecues and a children's playground.

Lake Callide, Biloela

Great for family fun, fishing, camping, swimming, canoeing, and water ski-ing. Facilities at Lake Callide Retreat and caravan park include picnic areas, barbecues, and shower and toilet facilities. Book ahead at peak times.

Carnarvon National Park

With its sandstone cliffs, gorges, and pockets of palms, this is a popular Outback drawcard, and a favourite for Easter campers. There are camping options within the national park; suitable for tent camping and camper trailers. Book well in advance. The best option is to visit at non-school holiday time.

Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park

Offers gorge scenery and lush vegetation, diverse wildlife, and canoeing. Camping is available for tents, camper trailers and caravans. Camping is also offered 51km south at the Riversleigh World Heritage Site where visitors can see 25-million-year-old fossils at one of the top 10 fossil sites in the world.

Sirromet Winery, Mount Cotton

Sanctuary by Sirromet offers a premium glamping experience among the paperbarks and giant scribbly gums on the Mount Cotton winery site. Guests can dine on fresh, locally sourced produce from one of the three restaurants or go behind the scenes of a working winery, followed by a tasting of Sirromet's award-winning Granite Belt wines.

Amber and Geoff Callaghan with their children Myles, 13, Flynn, 11 and Henry, 5 at Sirromet Winery. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT



Lloyd Jones Weir, Barcaldine

Just 14km southwest from the Garden City of the Outback, Barcaldine. A spacious and secluded free camp, which is a favourite with nature photographers thanks to its native birdlife.

Ivory's Rock, Peak Crossing

Camping spot immersed in nature with wallabies hopping around and koalas to spot, along with private bathrooms. Plus mountain views, powered sites, Wi-Fi, bunkhouses and a rent-a-tent service where staff will set up tent and beds before arrival.

Keira Farm, Mutdapilly

This 202ha working cattle farm has views of the Flinders Ranges and is a tranquil place to relax. The property has long had cottage accommodation available with an outdoor spa, but now offers campsites and glamping.

Hardings Paddock, Purga

For a more rustic experience, book into Hardings Paddock at the food of the Flinders-Goolman Conservation Estate. Great for birdwatching and hiking. Visitors will need to bring their own camp shower and drinking water but there are camp loos.

Rosewood Showgrounds

This camping facility is 20 minutes from the Ipswich CBD and an hour from Brisbane in the RV friendly town of Rosewood. The showgrounds have 16 powered sites with access to water and sullage and about 40 more unpowered sites.

Cobbold Gorge

In the heart of the north Queensland's Gulf Savannah region, Cobbold Village has many accommodation options including camping. Queensland's youngest gorge narrows to just 2m in places. Admire 30m-high sandstone cliffs from a stand-up paddle board and walk across a glass bridge.

Camping in the wilds of Cape Tribulation

Cape Tribulation Camping

Camp at the place where two World Heritage areas meet - the world's oldest rainforest and the Great Barrier Reef. This beachfront campground is alongside great rainforest walks.

Dunk Island

Choose one of just eight campsites on Dunk Island off Mission Beach. Hike Mt Kootaloo, snorkel with colourful fish or paddle to deserted islands.

The Diggings, Eungella

This camping area is a large shaded clearing next to a running stream for a rainforest experience, 9.5km west of Broken River off the Eungella Dam Rd.

Smalleys Beach Campground

A beachside bush camp nestled in the famous Cape Hillsborough National Park. Shaded campsites with picnic tables and toilet facilities. Wake up and enjoy the beach and explore the nearby hikes at Cape Hillsborough during the day.

Mount Britton Campground

Mount Britton is an abandoned gold mining town, about 35 minutes' drive northeast of Nebo. Today, it still holds evidence of the once-prosperous town. Nearby Moonlight Dam offers a basic camping area with water and toilets and is a picturesque and tranquil area for bird watching and a picnic.

Theresa Creek Dam, Clermont

On an outback journey of the Isaac Region, camp at Theresa Creek Dam - a place for a picnic, water skiing and fishing. With toilet blocks, showers, camping shelters and a kiosk to buy home-cooked meals, it's a base to explore Clermont and the surrounding Peak Range National Park. The Theresa Creek Dam campground is 22km south west of Clermont.

1770 Camping Ground

1770 Camping Ground is a piece of paradise nestled between subtropical forest and the sparkling blue ocean providing a beachfront experience that caters for powered and unpowered sites on the foreshore of the Town of 1770.

Choose from a range of accommodation styles at Agnes Water Beach Holidays.



Agnes Water Beach Holidays

Offering a range of accommodation options from camping and glamping to a beachfront luxury apartment or bungalow, Agnes Water Beach Holidays is a boutique holiday park, located on the north-facing Agnes Water Beach.

Discovery Parks - Tannum Sands

Offering a relaxed piece of beachside life perfect for the whole family, Discovery Parks - Tannum Sands is complete sanctuary set in quiet bushland within walking distance to the picturesque Millennium Esplanade and Tannum Beach.

Curtis Island

Escape the mainland and camp on Curtis Island which boasts unspoilt beaches, intimate north-facing bays, sparkling ocean, the Great Barrier Reef, wilderness and more among the island's natural beauty. Multiple camping options with access via Curtis Ferry Services, the passenger and vehicle barge service from Gladstone to Curtis Island.

Kookaburra Park, Cambroon

Set in the Sunshine Coast hinterland known for its wide-open spaces and picturesque scenery. Kookaburra Park is on the banks of the Mary River - where platypus are known to swim at dawn. Camping, glamping and cabin-style accommodation available.

Ingenia Holidays Rivershore, Diddillibah

Wilderness glamping, with all the creature comforts. For those looking to reconnect with nature but are not quite ready to give up life's little luxuries, escape with a glamping retreat. On the banks of the Maroochy River, glamping options featuring a kingsize bed, claw-foot bath and private balcony for barbecuing.

Booloumba Creek, Cambroon

Get off the beaten track in Conondale National Park, part of the Sunshine Coast hinterland. Accessible by 4WD is the remote Booloumba Creek, where turquoise waters are perfect for cooling off and whose banks are perfect for camping.

Starry Nights is a new glamping retreat in Woombye in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland

Starry Nights, Woombye

Set on 17ha in the Sunshine Coast hinterland at Woombye, glamping retreat Starry Nights has two spacious safari-style tents fitted with all the amenities for a comfortable stay beside Petrie Creek. Features include a kingsize bed, lounge area, kitchenette, fireplace for cool winter nights and a freestanding bathtub.

Originally published as Queensland's top 30 camping spots revealed