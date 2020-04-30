Queensland wants GF even if Suncorp is empty

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 20: A general view during the round 2 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium on March 20, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Jono Searle/Getty Images)

Suncorp Stadium wants to host the NRL grand final this year even if crowds are not allowed to attend.

The Queensland Government and Suncorp Stadium have launched a new bid to snatch the 2020 premiership decider from Sydney after it was moved back to October 25.

If the T20 World Cup goes ahead, the only suitable Sydney venue to host the grand final will be Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta due to ANZ and Allianz Stadiums being demolished and the SCG hosting cricket.

Bankwest has a capacity of 30,000 compared to Suncorp's 52,000, robbing more than 20,000 fans of the chance to attend the game.

This would be the strangest grand final in NLR history. Photo: Jono Searle/Getty Images

But Suncorp is so determined to host a grand final that it would even take it if crowds were still banned from attending games.

Stadium officials believe having the grand final in Queensland would still generate enormous interest and bring a buzz to Brisbane for the week.

"If the circumstances of no crowds continue it would still be good to have the event," stadium boss Alan Graham said.

The government and stadium are determined to bring a grand final to Brisbane and are doing all they can to snatch this year's from Sydney due to the stadium saga.

Seibold might even gamble on his own horse. Photo: Annette Dew

SEIBS GETS HIS OWN BRONCO

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold has ventured into horse racing.

Seibold will be glued to the television screen at 5.15pm Friday when One Shy Ruby makes her debut at the Sunshine Coast.

Seibold is a part-owner of the two-year-old filly, with international cricket star Chris Lynn and local radio identity David "Luttsy" Lutteral among others.

"It's my first horse," Seibold told Blindside. "I don't gamble or anything like that but I do love going to the track and watching the races.

"I'm just not a punter but I might put $20 on it. I thought it'd be a good interest outside of footy.

"I've only been down to see her once at the stables but she seems a nice horse. My knowledge of the horse racing game is very limited."

Trained by Chris Anderson, One Shy Ruby will jump from barrier 13 in the 1000m sprint.

Who wouldn’t want to see these two legends lace up again? Photo: Peter Wallis

MUNSTER CALLS ON GREATS

QUEENSLAND star Cameron Munster wants Maroons legends Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater to come out of retirement.

Munster has floated the idea of an NRL All Stars charity game to raise funds for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's something we could do as a code similar to the bushfire appeal," Munster said.

"So many Australians got behind the bushfires and a lot of money was raised for the firefighters, so I'd like to see us put on some charity games to raise money for Australians.

"Maybe we can play an Origin game where all the money goes to charity or perhaps an All Stars game where we get the Aussie and Kiwi guys together.

"I'd love to see recently retired guys like Johnathan Thurston and Billy Slater come out of retirement for a charity game.

"They are still in good shape so I'd love to see us as a game do something to raise money for the Australian people struggling out there.

"If there was a charity event, I would love to be a part of it."

The NRL schedule is jam-packed for the remainder of 2020 but Munster's idea could have some merit for the 2021 pre-season.

CROSSING OVER

FORMER Brisbane assistant coach Ben Cross wasted no time finding a new job after being let go by the Broncos.

Head coach Anthony Seibold's right hand man, Cross was one of 22 Broncos staff made redundant in late March following the suspension of the NRL season.

But the former NSW Origin forward got straight back on the horse after being offered a landscaping job by ex-NRL player Dennis Scott.

Cross and Scott both played for Melbourne during their careers and the latter offered his mate a job to help him bounce back.

Cross didn't hesitate and was quick to jump on the tools.