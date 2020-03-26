Queensland schools to go 'student free'

Palaszczuk says Queensland schools will go "student-free" from next week, but will remain open for children of essential workers.

Palaszczuk says Queensland schools will go "student-free" from next week, but will remain open for children of essential workers.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland schools will go "student-free" from next week, but will remain open for children of essential workers.

"Anyone who's in our workforce, including people who stack shelves at Coles and Woolies and work in a whole range of industries, their children will still be able to go to school," she said.

She adds that anyone aged 60 or over working in a school does not have to have contact with students, or they can work from home.

Queensland Education Minister Grace Grace says the student-free days next week will allow teachers to develop online learning materials.

She said there were currently two weeks' worth of content on the online learning hub and "we are preparing further weeks in advance" for virtual learning "depending on what happens obviously into the future".

"This will be a completely new manner in which we will be delivering learning to students at home," she said.

More to come