Queensland Reds put on rugby masterclass for Dalby juniors

RUGBY UNION HEROES: Six Queensland Reds players visited the Dalby and District Rugby Union Football Club on January 22 for the Reds to Regions Junior Clinic. Picture: Dalby and District Rugby Union Football Club

Diehard rugby union fans and young aspiring players were in awe of the six Queensland Reds players who produced a stellar junior clinic for the Dalby Wheatmen's Club.

Held at the Dalby and District Rugby Union Football Club on January 22, 50 juniors attended to train with six of Queensland's best rugby union players.

Now in its third year, club president Andrew Johnston said it was great to see local hero Harry Hoopert come along with Hamish Stewart, Angus Blyth, Josh Nasser, Ryan smith and Hudson Creighton.

"It was a really good morning, and I think we were the only town who were able to have six Reds players attend in all of the clinics across the state," Mr Johnston said.

"For Harry to be a part of it was well was special since he had played in the Wheatmen's when he was younger, and was able to go on to represent the Reds."

Mr Johnston believed it was the largest attendance they've had since they began hosting the clinics, showing positive signs for the code in the Western Downs.

"We had kids ranged from five to 15 who were able to participate in learning some basic skills, along with the players afterwards," he said.

"We've always been a strong club, fielding grades from U6's to seniors, despite it being very much a league area in Dalby.

"That being said, we've been able to grow our juniors and seniors numbers a bit more, certainly off of the Reds and Waratahs game last year.

"We've had a lot of interest come across to union since then."

Due to coronavirus complications, Australian Super Rugby teams competed against one another in an amended tournament, with the Queensland Reds just going down to the Brumbies in the grand final, 28-23.

Now with coronavirus in the rear view mirror, the Wheatmen are about to begin their pre-season training for a jam-packed 2021.

"We have senior training starting on January 28, with the teenagers starting the following Wednesday," Mr Johnston said.

"The teenage competition will then begin in March, while the seniors and juniors to play their first match in April."