Queensland records no new virus cases

by Jack McKay
10th Sep 2020 10:04 AM
There have been no further cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight as the state recorded a new milestone.

It comes just a day after a shock increase saw eight cases linked to a number of clusters in the southeast.


Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there had been more than 10,000 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 1 million.

It means there are now 27 active cases in Queensland.

Health Minister Steven Miles said it took about six months to reach half a million tests, but only an additional six weeks to reach the one million mark.

 

 


coronavirus coronavirusqld

