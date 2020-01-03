Queensland records its lowest road fatalities since 1952

STAY SAFE: Keep Queensland’s road toll as low as possible for 2020.

QUEENSLAND has recorded its lowest number of fatalities on its roads in more than six decades.

Preliminary figures show there were 28 fewer deaths in 2019 than the year prior, marking the lowest number for a calendar year in Queensland since accurate records began in 1952.

Of 217 people who died on Queensland roads in 2019, 149 were drivers and passengers, 43 were motorcyclists, six were cyclists and 18 were pedestrians.

Minister for Police and Acting Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Ryan said the 217 figure was still too high, and urged drivers not to become complacent as the state enters a new decade.

“One life lost on our roads is one too many,” Mr Ryan said.

“All Queensland drivers need to remember to avoid the Fatal Five: speeding, drink driving, fatigue, distractions and not wearing a seatbelt.

“The Palaszczuk Government is investing close to $1 billion to dedicated road safety initiatives, but everyone has a role to play in keeping our roads safe.”

One in four fatalities involved a speeding driver or rider, 30 per cent of all fatalities involved an unrestrained person, one in four involved a drink driver or rider and 14 per cent involved a fatigued driver or rider.

Using a mobile phone while driving increases your risk of a fatal crash by four times.

Mr Ryan said tough new penalties for distracted drivers will take effect from February, with $1,000 fines and four demerit points for those caught using their mobile phones while driving.

“While we’re seeing a downward trend in the number of deaths on our roads, last year’s fatalities mean 200 plus families won’t have a loved one at the dinner table in 2020,” he said.

“Add to this more than 6,500 people have been seriously injured – many whose lives will be changed forever.

“Remember every choice you make on the road can affect not only you, and your passengers, but other Queenslanders as well.”

56 of the 217 road toll deaths were recorded in the Southern region.

Of the 10 crashes in the Southern Region involving heavy vehicles, only 30 per cent were considered the ‘at fault’ vehicle in these crashes. It was identified that although heavy vehicles are involved, other factors led to these crashes including inattention and speeding from the ‘at fault’ vehicle.

For more information on how you can stay safe while driving visit streetsmarts.initiatives.qld.gov.au