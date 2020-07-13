Menu
A large crowd force the closure of the Commonwealth Hotel in Roma at the weekend.
Crime

Queensland pub investigated for COVID breaches... again

Michael Nolan
20th Jul 2020 9:24 AM
ROMA's Commonwealth Hotel and its patrons are likely to face a raft of COVID-19 fines after a large crowd inundated the venue at the weekend.

Senior Constable Sharon Fenn said a security guard phoned police about 11.30pm on Saturday evening, and said the crowd became 'uncontrollable.'

"The owner shut the bar and there was a large crowd milling outside," she said.

Multiple disturbances broke out.

A 24-year-old male was issued a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court for convening a liquor banning order while police charged a 19-year-old female with three offences, including public nuisance, serious assault, and obstructing police.

She will appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on August 5.

It is alleged she attacked the security guard.

Police will investigate the matter for breaches of the Chief Health Officer directions.

The news comes after police fined four Southwest Queensland pubs in May, including the Commonwealth Hotel.

The Injune Hotel, The Commonwealth Hotel and Royal on Ninety-Nine in Roma and Federal Hotel in Wallumbilla fined to be $6672 for disobeying COVID-19 public health directions.

