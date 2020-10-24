Queensland Health torched for AFL post

Queensland became the AFL's saving grace in 2020 and were rightfully rewarded with a historic Grand Final.

The highly-anticipated contest between Richmond and Geelong will mark the first time the big game has been played outside of Victoria.

Catch Fox Footy's Grand Final Week coverage on Kayo. Stream all the latest news and insight right up until first bounce plus half-time and full-time analysis from the Fox Footy commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But one simple post has shown that despite footy fever slowly making its impact on the sunshine state, there's still a lot of work to be done.

As fans across the country get set to tune in and watch the biggest game of the year, health rules will be in place thanks to coronavirus.

Social distancing has become a part of our daily lives in 2020 and in an attempt to show how best to measure the appropriate distance between yourself and others, Queensland Health tried to capture the flavour of the day.

In an attempt to cash in on the AFL Grand Final hype, they decided using footballs as the measuring stick.

Unfortunately they weren't close with the measurements.

"How do you visualise 1.5m? Today we're using around 3 AFL balls. When it comes to social distancing it doesn't matter what you visualise, what matters most is that you're keeping a safe 1.5m distance from others," the Facebook post read.

Queensland Health’s bungled post.

Facebook users were quick to point out the measurements used by Queensland Health didn't even come close to measuring the necessary 1.5m.

"Whaaaaaaaat? A football is 11-12 inches, 30cm max. 1.5m is FIVE footballs. Please, if you can't give good information just shut it rather than give bad information," Rebecca Appleton wrote.

"What kind of AFL ball is half a metre long," Carl Scott wrote.

"Makes sense to get the measurement wrong since it's the only sport that gives you a point for being close enough," Amanda Mac commented.

"Players gunna have sore legs tomorrow kicking a 50cm ball around for a couple hours," Dale Morgan Burt wrote.

Now we could potentially forgive them for the blunder, especially if they were using this photo of former AFL boss Wayne Jackson.

The official 2020 Grand Final ball.

Richmond and Geelong will lock horns in a historic Grand Final at the Gabba tonight with the game set to get underway from 7:30pm (AEDT).

Originally published as Queensland Health torched for AFL post