Toowoomba COVID-19 case rumour: Queensland Health responds

There was no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Toowoomba as of noon on March 17. Kevin Farmer

QUEENSLAND Health clarified there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Toowoomba overnight.

Nor are there confirmed cases in Darling, Southern or Western Downs.

The clarification comes after wide-spread rumours on social media of a confirmed case in at the Toowoomba Hospital.

As it stands there is 68 confirmed cases in Queensland, which includes 3 passengers from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

Most are confined to Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast.

If residents experience flu-like symptom and have travelled overseas recently or been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case than they are urged to attend the drive-in test clinic at Baillie Henderson Hospital.