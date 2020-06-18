Queensland farmers in need receive $35,000 donation

DROUGHT Angels will be able to help more struggling farmers, thanks to a $35,000 donation from Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL).

The not-for-profit organisation that supports those doing it tough in regional Queensland and beyond, will use the donation to purchase prepaid Visa cards, providing direct financial assistance for families impacted by natural disasters and COVID-19.

Co-Founder of Drought Angels, Tash Johnson said the donation will help change lives for the better, ensuring farmers get the support they need and deserve.

“Drought Angels has earnt a reputation for providing personalised, heartfelt and discreet assistance and we will make sure the funds get to the right people. (The) donation will make a real difference to many families,” Ms Johnson said.

“It has been proven that every dollar spent in a rural community goes around 6-7 times. That’s one of the reasons why we were so happy to see the Port of Brisbane team here in Chinchilla for a few days.

“We sincerely hope more of our Brisbane friends drive west this coming school holidays and stay a few nights and spend in our local communities.”

PBPL CEO Roy Cummins said the visit really drove home the impact that ongoing drought, summer bushfires and now COVID-19 was having on regional communities.

“Our regional communities are incredibly resilient, and we are grateful for the important work that Drought Angels and other support organisations like them do in their local communities. We are very proud to again partner with Drought Angels to show our support,” Mr Cummins said.

“Today’s $35,000 donation takes the total raised by Port of Brisbane employees and our stakeholders to $65,000 over the last two years - money raised through various fundraising efforts and initiatives.

“As a port, we work closely with regional communities to ensure their products can reach global markets, keeping regional people employed. But beyond that critical work, it’s also been a priority of our team to ensure our friends in rural areas doing it tough, can get the extra help they need.”

PBPL travelled out west to visit the Drought Angels headquarters on Wednesday, June 17, where 10 PBPL staff met with Drought Angels Co-Founder, Tash Johnson.

The Brisbane-based PBPL employees helped pack grocery hampers for the families of primary producers doing it tough alongside Drought Angels volunteers - they also heard first-hand how families have been coping in recent months.

