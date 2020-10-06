Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clive Palmer in Townsville endorsing his Clive Palmer's United Australia Party candidates. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Clive Palmer in Townsville endorsing his Clive Palmer's United Australia Party candidates. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Politics

Queensland election to be family affair for Palmer’s party

Carlie Walker
6th Oct 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Queensland election has turned into a family affair for controversial Australian businessman Clive Palmer.

Anna Palmer was named as the United Australia Party candidate for Currumbin on Friday, a month out from polling day.

Last week the Chronicle revealed Mr Palmer's father-in-law, Alexandar Sokolov, would run in the seat of Maryborough.

Mr Palmer's brother-in-law, Gueorgui Sokolov, and his former bodyguard Andrew Rockliff are also standing as candidates in the election.

Martin Brewster, Palmer's nephew and the procurement director of Queensland Nickel, is standing again for the party.

Mr Sokolov, who will stand for the United Australia Party at the upcoming election, became embroiled in the saga surrounding Mr Palmer's nickel refinery company, Queensland Nickel, which collapsed in 2016.

In July, 2017, it was reported Mr Sokolov had been gifted $7.6 million of Queensland Nickel's money.

Last year, Mr Palmer agreed to cover the full cost of entitlements for sacked Queensland Nickel workers, after he reached a deal with liquidators to settle debts owed by his Townsville business.

Mr Sokolov will stand against incumbent Labor member Bruce Saunders, LNP candidate Denis Chapman, Samantha Packer from the Informed Medical Options Party, One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse and Greens candidate Craig Armstrong.

More Stories

Show More
clive palmer fcpolitics maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A piece of Miles history found in Chinchilla scrubland

        Premium Content A piece of Miles history found in Chinchilla scrubland

        News THE BLOOD sweat and tears of locals literally went into this piece of Miles’ history, recently uncovered in Chinchilla.

        REVEALED: Council revisiting Tara Pool replacement project

        Premium Content REVEALED: Council revisiting Tara Pool replacement project

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council provided an update on the Tara Pool Master Plan.

        Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

        Premium Content Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

        News A WESTERN Downs dad faced Chinchilla court for possessing dangerous drugs.

        Miles farmer and business owner caught drink driving

        Premium Content Miles farmer and business owner caught drink driving

        News NAMED: This Western Downs farmer lost his licence after facing Chinchilla court for...