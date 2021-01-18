Queensland drought-declared communities secure $5m

As 67 per cent of Queensland is struggling with drought, the Palaszczuk Government is set to provide a lifeline to those communities with $5 million being allocated in grant funding through the Community Drought Support Program.

Communities and Housing Minister Leeanne Enoch said the opening of the new grant round will take place on January 18, to help support communities across the state who are struggling with the devastating impacts of drought.

“We know that Queenslanders living in the state’s 41 fully drought-declared and four partially drought-declared areas are doing it tough and will continue to need our support,” Ms Enoch said.

“The program will help recipients deliver food, vouchers, care packages, school breakfasts, assistance with bill payments and boost social connectedness in their communities by hosting events and activities.

“Drought affects more than just the farmers and agribusinesses in these communities and the grants will extend support to non-farming small business operators including local tradespeople and retailers.”

Western Queensland Drought Committee, treasurer and operations chair Jenny Coombes, said people who have received the Community Drought Funding found it invaluable.

“After long years of drought, finances are always a struggle, (and) being able to use these funds to clear some accounts or make a purchase they have been putting off really lifts their spirits,” Ms Coombes said.

“I’d encourage organisations wanting to assist drought communities to apply for this funding as it becomes available.”

In the previous round, 61 organisations shared in $5 million funding including recipients like the Charleville School of Distance Education P&C Association, the Tara and District Family Support Committee and the Longreach, Inglewood and Monto Show Societies.

For more information, or to apply, click HERE.