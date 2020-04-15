Menu
Darryl Langton was named regional volunteer of the year by Queensland Cricket, and presented with the award by metropolitan south west cricket manager John Butterworth.
Queensland Cricket awards southwest sporting hero

Jorja McDonnell
15th Apr 2020 6:32 PM
DARRYL Langton has played cricket for most of his life, and as a coach, he finds even more joy in teaching the game to the next generation.

He is one of the standout locals who is so committed to the game, that Queensland Cricket has taken notice, and has named him regional Volunteer of the Year.

Langton is president of Roma Junior Cricket, and president of the larger Darling Downs South West Cricket Association - not to mention the league's coaching co-ordinator and coach of the newly-reformed South West Country under 13s side.

He has long been putting in the hours (and the driving miles) to get his teams of kids to every match, driven by the joy they find in playing the game.

"I think cricket is the best game that boys and girls can play, out of any sport," Langton said.

"It is a wonderful, active and inclusive game that you can play from the time you are a very small child, right through to your 60s and 70s - there are groups of people in the masters cricket still playing.

"It is something they can play through their entire lives."

Langton is one of the many volunteers who make junior cricket happen around the west, and he is quick to point out that he is not the only one deserving of the accolade.

With counterparts in Charleville, St George, Chinchilla, Miles, and many more towns across the region, he said they are all worthy of recognition for the team effort that made the 2019/20 season a roaring success.

"This year we have travelled to Toowoomba, Goondiwindi, Chinchilla and Dalby, and certainly there are a lot of parents from across South West Country - including people coming from places like Tambo and Charleville - in the association who have done a lot of miles," Langton said.

"It is a tremendous undertaking for the players and parents, and their passion and commitment is quite unbelievable.

"In the competition our under-11s went through the season undefeated to win the Owen J Sperling Cup, which was a really tremendous achievement, and they were coached by Phil Lockwood (St George) and Andrew Short (Charleville).

"We have a wonderful group of coaches and managers, including Kim Kruger from Miles who coaches the Under 13s with me, and a wonderful group of parents who make my job a lot easier.

"They should all share in that (volunteer of the year) award; even though it was awarded to me, it is on behalf of the whole region, and everybody who is involved with South West Country cricket has played a part in this."

South West Country Cricket has just completed its second season as a regional representative league, and is run entirely by volunteers from each club. It includes players from the Maranoa, Chinchilla, Balonne, and Outback Queensland regions.

