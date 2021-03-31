Menu
The Queen's favourites cause the biggest scandals
Queen Mother left Harry more than Will

by Lydia Hawken and Becky Pemberton
31st Mar 2021 5:10 AM

It'll come as no surprise to anyone that when the late Princess Diana died in 1997, her fortune was split equally between her two sons.

However when the Queen Mother passed away five years later, Prince Harry inherited a substantially larger amount of his great grandmother's £14 million ($25 million) fortune than his older brother Prince William ... and the reason why is totally adorable.

Considering Prince William is second in line to the throne, Queen Elizabeth's late mother wanted to effectively protect Prince Harry's financial future in her will, The Sun reports.

After all when Prince Charles becomes King, Prince William will inherit his role as the Prince of Wales.

In other words, William will take over the Duchy of Cornwall and all the private estate that entails.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry as the second son (and currently sixth in line to the throne) will get nothing.

While the exact amount Harry inherited remains unknown, a 2002 BBC report says the "bulk" of her £14 million estate will go to the Duke of Sussex "since William will benefit financially by becoming king."

So the Queen Mother effectively gave Harry financial compensation to make up for the line of succession.

Following her death in 2002, the Queen Mother left her estate (which typically refers to the contents of her homes) to her daughter.

Meanwhile, the art enthusiast's collection of Monet paintings were donated to the Royal Collection and were put on display at Buckingham Palace.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.

 

 

Originally published as Queen Mother left Harry more than Will

prince harry prince william queen mother royal family will

