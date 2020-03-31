Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Quarantine crackdown as Qld records 55 new cases

31st Mar 2020 11:22 AM

FIFTY-FIVE new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours, taking the state total to 743.

Sixty-five of those currently suffering with coronavirus are in hospital, with seven in intensive care and five using ventilators.

coronaviruspromo

Queensland Health has issued a public health alert for the Edmonton PCYC in Cairns where it is believed a person with coronavirus attended a wresting match on March 14.

 

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced law enforcement agencies will be used to bolster contact tracing of people who have gone into quarantine or isolation. That will be run by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

More than 40,000 Queenslanders have been told to self-quarantine since the outbreak started.

 

 

Originally published as Quarantine crackdown as Qld records 55 new cases

More Stories

cases coronavirus crackdown editors picks quarantine queensland government

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        premium_icon New Aussie booze restrictions to control stockpiling

        Smarter Shopping Australians now have more limits on the amount of alcohol they can purchase over the counter and online as liquor retailers roll out tougher measures.

        Contact tracing underway for returned Miles traveller

        premium_icon Contact tracing underway for returned Miles traveller

        Rural Experts provide update on condition and circumstances of patient

        Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in Chinchilla

        premium_icon Police to step up COVID-19 enforcement measures in...

        News Police outline how they will be stepping up enforcement of compliance for public...

        Toilet paper donation for Chinchilla Meals on Wheels

        premium_icon Toilet paper donation for Chinchilla Meals on Wheels

        News Woolworths has donated a pack of toilet paper to every client of Chinchilla Meals...