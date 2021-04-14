‘Quality’ grain farm sells at auction for $4.3 million

SUCCESSFUL AUCTION: Macalister cultivation property 'Glenmore' sold at auction in April for more than $4 million. Picture: Realestate.com.au

A new auction sale price has been sensationally set at Jimbour Plain, after more than 300 hectares of quality agricultural land went under the hammer for millions.

The Glenmore grain property located in Macalister near Jimbour went to auction on April 8, and was sold to one keen bidder for a cool $4.3 million.

Rural property specialist at Elders Dalby Mick Cuskelly said there were six registered bidders, but only two potential buyers battled it out for the premium farming property.

“We were expecting the market to be strong, as it’s a great quality grain farm in the region,” he said.

“It was quite the competition, where the bidding began at $4 million, and rose to $4.3 million before it was sold.”

The Glenmore property is located 1km east of Macalister, 15km southwest of Jimbour, 26km northwest of Dalby, and three hours west of Brisbane.

It encompasses 301 hectares, spanning across the plains of the Western Downs, and was marketed as terrific agricultural land for its next eager property owner.

Macalister cultivation property 'Glenmore'. Picture: Realestate.com.au

Four bedrooms are contained in the timber homestead, with two verandas wrapping around the dwelling’s exterior.

One bore is placed on the property, partnered with rainwater tanks on the home and sheds.

Mr Cuskelly said properties such as Glenmore don’t come up often, and it was a golden opportunity ready for the taking.

“It had been in the previous family for 65 years, and for them, it was time to sell,” he said.

“It was just good quality, and the lucky buyers were able to seize the opportunity.”

