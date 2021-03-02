Menu
Gail Aitken, Kathryn Close, Rebecca Seymour, and Graham Simpson.
News

Qld Symphony Orchestra regional tour to Maranoa/Western Downs

Georgie Adams
2nd Mar 2021 1:00 PM
The Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) is taking their music to the country, with the Orchestra’s string quartet to visit schools in the Maranoa and woodwind musicians to visit the Western Downs Region.

The visits are part of the QSO Connect program, an innovative partnership between Australia Pacific LNG operated by Origin and QSO, delivering quality music education and concert experiences to students in regional Queensland.

Gail Aitken, Kathryn Close, Rebecca Seymour, and Graham Simpson and Origin Energy staff.
The string quartet musicians will visit Roma and Wallumbilla, presenting schools concerts and working with Maranoa Music in rehearsal.

St John’s Catholic School, Roma State and Wallumbilla State will have the opportunity to attend the concerts and string students will be taking part in workshop sessions with QSO musicians.

The woodwind musicians will visit Chinchilla, Miles and Tara with school concerts for students from Chinchilla Christian College, Chinchilla State, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Miles Primary School, Drillham Primary School, Dulacca Primary School and Tara Shire State College.

Advanced students will be able to attend workshop sessions.

QSO musicians will also attend a rehearsal of the Chinchilla Concert Band, playing side-by-side with community musicians, in another wonderful experience for all involved.

TOUR DETAILS

Tuesday, March 9

  • Woodwinds
  • 6pm: Chinchilla Concert Band side-by-side rehearsal

Wednesday, March 10

  • Woodwinds
  • 9am: Chinchilla State School schools concert
  • 10.15am: Chinchilla Christian College schools concert
  • 11.30am: Chinchilla Christian College workshops
  • 2.00pm: Chinchilla State High School workshops
  • 4pm: We’re Sharing the Joy at Illoura Village Aged Care
  • Strings
  • 5.30pm Maranoa Music side-by-side rehearsal

Thursday, March 11

  • Woodwinds
  • 10am: Miles State School schools concert
  • 11.30am: Miles State Schools workshops
  • Strings
  • 9.30am: Roma State School schools concert
  • 11am: St John’s Roma schools concert
  • 1pm: St John’s Roma workshops

Friday, March 12

  • Strings
  • 10am: Wallumbilla State School schools concert
  • Woodwinds
  • 10.15am: Tara Shire State College schools concert

