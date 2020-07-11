Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A day after Queensland swung open its borders to interstate visitors, it has recorded two cases of coronavirus overnight.
A day after Queensland swung open its borders to interstate visitors, it has recorded two cases of coronavirus overnight.
Health

State records two new cases of COVID-19

by Jack McKay, Jesse Kuch
11th Jul 2020 11:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded two new cases of coronavirus overnight as the state continues to welcome interstate visitors following Friday's border reopening.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed two new cases had been recorded in Queensland - but both cases are people who recently returned from overseas.

It brings the total number of active cases in Queensland to three, while there have been 1,070 confirmed cases since the outbreak began earlier this year.

More than 417,000 tests have been conducted in the Sunshine State since the beginning of the year, including about 5,000 that were carried out in the past 24 hours.

The two new cases come as Queensland rolls out the welcome mat to interstate visitors, after the border reopened to every state, but Victoria, from midday yesterday.

Anyone who has been in Victoria in the past 14 days will be banned from entering the state.

Queensland's latest COVID-19 figures. Picture: Queensland Government
Queensland's latest COVID-19 figures. Picture: Queensland Government

 

Originally published as Qld records two new cases of COVID-19

coronavirus health queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        premium_icon DETAILS: Police confirm how horror highway crash occured

        News A NANANGO woman has been killed and a man hospitalised after a horror crash on the D’Aguilar.

        Wet weather expected for Chinchilla, Miles

        premium_icon Wet weather expected for Chinchilla, Miles

        News The Western Downs is in for a wet weekend with the Bureau of Meteorology...

        Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy

        premium_icon Woman killed in horror crash between Nanango and Kingaroy

        News Footage from the scene shows the extent of the crash

        Two Victorians attempt to fly into southwest Queensland

        premium_icon Two Victorians attempt to fly into southwest Queensland

        News Victorians were on their way to Whitsunday Islands